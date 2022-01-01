Go
Kabobster

We are Middle Eastern Halal Restaurant so Come in and enjoy!

1408 Gunbarrel Road Suite 111

Popular Items

Falafel plate$11.95
Homemade Falafel Serve With You Choice Of 2 Sides, Pita Or Saj Bread And Tahini Sauce
veggie shawarma plate$12.99
Gyro wrap$8.49
Freshly Sliced Gyro (Lamb & Beef) Topped With Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions & Tzatziki Sauce On Greek Naan Bread. Regular Or Spicy.
extra pita loaf$1.79
Gyro plate$13.95
Freshly Sliced Tender Gyro Meat (Lamb & Beef) Served With Tzaziki Sauce, Pita Or Saj Bread & Your Choice Of 2 Sides.
Chik'n Kabob plate$13.95
Marinated In Our Own Spices Grilled Onto 2 Bamboo Skewers And Your Choice Of 2 Sides.
CHIK'N Shawarma wrap$8.49
Grilled Shawarma With Pickles Tomatoes, Lettuce, Garlic Spread, Wrapped In Saj Bread.
KABOB-STER FEAST$15.00
Three Kabob Skewers (Beef Kabob, Shish Kabob, And Chik'N Kabob) Serve With Your Choice Of 3 Sides.
Grape Leaves - vegan gluten-free$3.95
Our Famous Grape Leaves Stuffed With Rice, Fine Sliced Onion, Tomatoes, Pomegranate Molasse, Lemon And Spices.
Vegetarian Sampler$12.99
A Selection Of Hummus, Baba Ghanouj, Tabouli, Grape Leaves, Falafel, Cheese Spinach Burek, Feta Cheese Rolls And Pita Bread.
Location

1408 Gunbarrel Road Suite 111

Chattanooga TN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
