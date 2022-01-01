Go
Kachina Kitchen

Family Mexican Restaurant since the 60's.
Traditional Mexican food,

1800 S. Milton Road Suite 21

Popular Items

Taco$4.50
A soft or crunchy tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat.
Navajo Taco$13.00
A sopapilla topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, cheese and beans with your choice of meat. Some meat items may have an upcharge
Chimichanga **$15.00
A deep fried tortilla stuffed with shredded chicken or beef. Topped with sour cream and guacamole served with rice and beans
Chips and Salsa$5.50
Corn tortilla chips served with avocado and red salsa
Sopapillas$1.00
Fried dough served with honey and butter
(2) Item **$11.00
Your choice of any 2 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.
(3) Item **$13.00
Your choice of any 3 items and served with rice and beans. *Some items have an upcharge per item.
Cheese Crisp$8.00
A crispy flour open faced tortilla topped with cheese
Enchiladas$4.50
A cheese stuffed tortilla covered in enchilada sauce. *Meat available for and upcharge per item.. You can.
Flagstaff AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
