KAE by Chef Landa

Kae Sushi is more than a Japanese restaurant; it is a fusion of Japanese food with a touch of Miami, created by our Executive Chef and Associate, Efrain Landa. The conceptual style of Kae’s small meal portions fosters a shared dining experience for guest. Kae’s most important pillar is customer service and each member of our team contributes to our success. Our Chef Landa, has 15 years of experience working with Japanese cuisine, making him an expert in merging flavors that will delight any palate.

143 Giralda Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, crunchy flakes and sirracha
Volcano Roll$12.00
Raw tuna, raw salmon, kani salad, tobiko, avocado, cream cheese, crunchy flakes, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Kae Roll$15.00
(5 pcs.) Mamenori, scallions, cream cheese, avocado, shallots, tuna, salmon, tobiko, kanikama, eel sauce, aji amarillo, truffle oil and microcilantro
Meat Lovers Roll$11.00
Marinated churrasco, sweet plantain, cilantro, scallions,
cream cheese, avocado and chimichurri sauce
Jalapeño Yaita Roll$11.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, jalepeños, parmesan cheese and spicy mayo (baked)
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$17.00
Lobster Deluxe Roll$12.00
Crispy lobster, avocado, scallions, crispy flakes, tobiko,
cream cheese, mamenori and honey yuzu sauce
Miami Roll$12.00
Shrimp, raw tuna, cream cheese, avocado, cilantro, togarashi, topped with sweet plantain and cilantro sauce
Giralda Roll$12.00
Salmon, tuna, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, tobiko, crunchy flakes, soy paper, eel sauce and spicy mayo
Honey Moon Roll$11.00
Shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, scallions, shaved, roasted coconut, sliced almonds, krab salad, eel sauce, honey and yuzu
Location

143 Giralda Ave

Coral Gables FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
