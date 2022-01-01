KAE by Chef Landa

Kae Sushi is more than a Japanese restaurant; it is a fusion of Japanese food with a touch of Miami, created by our Executive Chef and Associate, Efrain Landa. The conceptual style of Kae’s small meal portions fosters a shared dining experience for guest. Kae’s most important pillar is customer service and each member of our team contributes to our success. Our Chef Landa, has 15 years of experience working with Japanese cuisine, making him an expert in merging flavors that will delight any palate.



143 Giralda Ave