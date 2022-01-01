Go
Kafe Kokopelli

An incredible dining experience in an atmosphere so unique you'll never forget it!

GRILL • STEAKS

37940 Live Oak Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1031 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

37940 Live Oak Ave

Date City FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
