Kafe Kreyol
Caribbean Soul food
960 Spruce St
Location
960 Spruce St
Lawrenceville NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
CRAVE Nature's Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
GuatePan-2
Come in and enjoy!
Ila Mae's Restaurant- Trenton
Family owned and operated Soul Food and American cuisine.
Maximus polish cuisine empire
You will feel like you are in Poland