Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna

Welcome to Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna!

7705 204th St NE

Classic Gyro$14.00
Flame broiled seasoned gyro meat, red onion, tomato, lettuce & tzatziki
Apollo's Ancient Grain Bowl$16.00
Ancient Grains w/olive oil, lemon zest & toasted garlic & your choice of grilled chicken, gyro meat or falafel. Served w/roasted beets & sweet potatoes, lima beans & shredded kale w/Greek dressing. Topped w/crispy quinoa, harissa & Greek yogurt tahini dressing.
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, feta, Greek olives**, green pepper, tomato, cucumber & tzatziki & red wine vinaigrette
Falafel Gyro$15.00
House made falafel patties, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tzatziki or hummus
Steak Gyro$17.00
Charbroiled steak, mixed greens, basil pesto, tomato, sautéed onions, mushrooms, pesto cream, baby greens & tzatziki
Firecracker Shrimp Gyro$16.00
Our signature firecracker shrimp tossed in sriracha aioli w/lettuce, tomato & onion ina warm grilled pita
Seasonal Greens$9.00
Local sourced greens, bleu cheese, apples, blueberries, raspberries, candied pecans & balsamic vinaigrette
Side of Tzatziki$1.00
Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Arlington WA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
