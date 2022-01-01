Go
Kaffe Rouge is a hookah lounge and restaurant located in Studio City, CA. It has been providing some of the best hookah in Los Angeles for over a decade. We use state of the art hookahs and tobacco from the best brands such as Tangiers, Fumari, Starbuzz and Al Fakher. We offer a full kitchen menu along with delicious beers, wine and cocktails.

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

11282 Ventura Blvd • $

Avg 4.1 (735 reviews)

Popular Items

Chardonnay - La Terre$25.00
Buffalo Wings$13.00
Choose from Original Buffalo, BBQ or Thai Chili Sauce
Al Fakher - Double Apple

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11282 Ventura Blvd

Studio City CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

