Toast

Kaffeehaus

A relaxed cafe serving inspired drinks and delicious food as well as creative products.

W140 N10393 Fond du Lac Ave.

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll$3.75
Mocha Scone$2.95
Frozen Caramel Latte
Latte
96oz. To Go Box$18.00
Lavender Latte
Chai Latte
Vanilla Bean Latte
Sahale Pistachio Latte
Boston Latte (hot)$2.75
Boston Latte
Made with honey, espresso, and steamed milk.
Germantown WI

Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
