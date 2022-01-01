Go
Toast

Kaffeine

Serving Specialty coffee. Don't miss one of the best quality of coffee at KAFFEINE! Korean fusion foods and popular toast, sandwiches, salad is available

637 Michigan St NE • $$

Avg 4.9 (115 reviews)

Popular Items

Croissant Sandwich$11.00
Egg Sandwich$9.50
The Smash$12.00
Smashed whole avocado, basil pesto, chili pepper, dried onion, tomato, cracked pepper, olive oil, balsamic, onion chip
Buritto_Tofu Veggie Mix$14.00
Iced Taro Milk Tea
Ramen-Mild
Rice bowl_Bulgogi
Buritto_Bulgogi$13.50
Rainbow Naan$11.00
Ramen-Spicy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

637 Michigan St NE

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Friesian Gastro Pub

No reviews yet

Laid back pub style atmosphere. Food is focused on American and International comfort foods.

Logan's Alley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eastern Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7 Monks - Grand Rapids

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston