Kafiex Roasters - Gastro Cafe
Breakfast and Brunch
100 Parkway Place
Attributes and Amenities
Location
100 Parkway Place
Vancouver WA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Garage Bar and Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Twigs Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
La Provence & Petite Provence
Come in and enjoy!
The Thirsty Sasquatch
Come in and enjoy!