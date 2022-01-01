Go
Kagen Coffee & Crepes

270 Williams Blvd • $

Avg 4.8 (431 reviews)

Americano$4.00
The Monte Cristo$11.97
Egg, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, and Cheddar. Topped with your sauce of choice
The Mixed Berry$9.00
House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream
The Peanut Butter$9.00
Peanut Butter and Banana. Served with Whip Cream
Latte$3.80
The Turkey Bacon$11.97
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Tomatoes, and Spinach. Topped with Ranch.
The Egg$11.97
Egg, Ham, Provolone, and Spinach. Topped with your sauce of choice
Mocha$4.25
The Nutella$9.00
Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with Whip Cream.
The All American$11.97
Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, and Sausage Gravy.
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

270 Williams Blvd

Richland WA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
