Kagen Coffee & Crepes - Spokane

Come in and enjoy!

915 E. Hawthorne Rd.

Popular Items

Belgian Waffles$7.50
Enjoy TWO Belgian Waffles served with your choice of TWO sweet toppings
The Monte Cristo$11.97
Egg, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, and Cheddar. Topped with your sauce of choice
Latte$3.80
The All American$11.97
Egg, Bacon, Cheddar, and Sausage Gravy.
The Nutella$9.00
Nutella, with the choice of Stawberries, Banana or Both! Served with Whip Cream.
The Lemon$6.95
Granulated Sugar, Lemon Juice, topped with Powdered Sugar. Served with Whip Cream.
The Breakfast in Bed$11.97
Egg, Bacon, Maple Sausage, and Cheddar. Topped with Maple Syrup
The Turkey Bacon$11.97
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Tomatoes, and Spinach. Topped with Ranch.
The Egg$11.97
Egg, Ham, Provolone, and Spinach. Topped with your sauce of choice
The Mixed Berry$9.00
House made Sweet Cream Cheese, Strawberries and Blueberries. Served with Whip Cream
Location

Spokane WA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
