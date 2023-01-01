Go
Main picView gallery

Kaldi’s Cure - 1100 Las Tablas Rd

Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1100 Las Tablas Rd

Templeton, CA 93465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1100 Las Tablas Rd, Templeton CA 93465

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pig Iron
orange starNo Reviews
508 Main Street Templeton, CA 93465
View restaurantnext
Pier 46 Seafood Market
orange star4.7 • 903
1131 Rossi Rd Templeton, CA 93465
View restaurantnext
Taco Roco (2) - 2307 Theatre Drive #700
orange starNo Reviews
2307 Theatre Drive #700 Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Firestone Walker Taproom - Paso Robles
orange starNo Reviews
1395 Vendels Circle Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
TASTE! Craft Eatery - Paso Robles
orange star4.0 • 255
810 11th St Paso Robles, CA 93446
View restaurantnext
Red Scooter Deli & Desserts
orange starNo Reviews
1102 Pine St Paso Robles, CA 93465
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Templeton

Pier 46 Seafood Market
orange star4.7 • 903
1131 Rossi Rd Templeton, CA 93465
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Templeton

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Los Osos

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Pismo Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Grover Beach

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lompoc

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Los Alamos

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Kaldi’s Cure - 1100 Las Tablas Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston