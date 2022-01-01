Go
Kahramana Restaurant

345 W Foothill BLVD

Popular Items

Falafel Platter$25.00
Falafel – Spicy Hummus – Veggie Mix
Mixed Grill Platter$40.00
Chicken & Beef Kabab – Choice of Chicken or Wagyu Filet Mignon Tikka –
Pickled Onions – Roasted Tomatoes – Roasted Sweet Peppers
Beef Kabob$29.00
Roasted Tomatoes – Roasted Chillies – Pickled Onions
Jajeek$9.95
Mediterranean Yogurt – Persian Cucumber – Mint – Evoo – Sea Salt
Hummus$15.00
Tahini – Peprika – Evoo
Chicken Kabob$25.00
Roasted Tomatoes – Roasted Chillies – Pickled Onions
Tanoor Bread$4.00
Basmati Rice$10.00
Knafeh$15.00
Shawarma Plate$25.00
Chicken or Beef - Tomatoes - Tahini Sauce - Garlic Sauce - Turshi
Location

345 W Foothill BLVD

Upland CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
