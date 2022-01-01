Kahramana Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
345 W Foothill BLVD
Popular Items
Location
345 W Foothill BLVD
Upland CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Juice It Up!
Come in and enjoy!
Swirls Soft Serve
We are new modern fun atmosphere Soft Serve Ice cream and boba shop. Come in and enjoy!
Elvira's Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!