Steamed rice in Kahului

Kahului restaurants
Kahului restaurants that serve steamed rice

My Thai Restaurant - Kahului

230 Hana Highway, Kahului

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAMED RICE NOODLES$4.00
More about My Thai Restaurant - Kahului
Da Shrimp Hale - 70 E Kaahumanu Ave

70 E Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steamed Rice$3.00
More about Da Shrimp Hale - 70 E Kaahumanu Ave
