Go
Toast

Kahuna Poke Bar

FASTEST SERVING POKE BOWLS.

976 Houston Northcutt Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mt Pleasant Roll$10.50
Salmon, crab salad, cream cheese, topped with fresh salmon, avocado, eel sauce
The Hawaiian Sumo$14.00
The Swell$13.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.50
BYO Poke Bowl$10.00
The Finway$13.00
Miso Soup$3.50
Shashimi$4.50
California Roll$5.50
Shem Creek Roll$10.50
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber topped with eel sauce
See full menu

Location

976 Houston Northcutt Blvd

Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Graze

No reviews yet

Creative Casual Cuisine.

Melvin’s BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vicious Biscuit

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant

No reviews yet

Mount Pleasant’s interior showcases modern rustic design, and boasts a huge roll top indoor-outdoor bar. Perfectly placed plasmas for sports fans so you’ll never miss a moment, and a cool game room for the kids. Kick up your feet on Coleman Blvd, catch your favorite team, and eat some delicious food at the same time.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston