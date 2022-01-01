Kahuna Poke Bar
FASTEST SERVING POKE BOWLS.
976 Houston Northcutt Blvd
Popular Items
Location
976 Houston Northcutt Blvd
Mount Pleasant SC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Graze
Creative Casual Cuisine.
Melvin’s BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Vicious Biscuit
Come in and enjoy!
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant
Mount Pleasant’s interior showcases modern rustic design, and boasts a huge roll top indoor-outdoor bar. Perfectly placed plasmas for sports fans so you’ll never miss a moment, and a cool game room for the kids. Kick up your feet on Coleman Blvd, catch your favorite team, and eat some delicious food at the same time.