Kahvie Cafe

We pride ourselves on serving specialty, third wave coffee, fresh artisan food, and tons of healthy alternatives.

817 Chestnut St Suite 221 • $

Avg 5 (85 reviews)

Popular Items

Strawberry Refresher$4.00
House-made lemonade with strawberry syrup and fresh chopped strawberries.
Nutella Waffle$6.25
Our most popular waffle includes a generous amount of nutella and perfectly positioned sliced strawberries. With just a dash of powdered sugar to add just a little extra sweetness!
Spiced Chai Latte$4.00
Masala Chai mixed with your choice of milk and topped with our four spice mix. Add cookie butter syrup to make our signature Cookie Butter Chai!
Honey Lavender Latte$4.00
Honey and our homemade lavender syrup mixed with espresso and your choice of milk.
White Chocolate Raspberry Latte$4.00
White mocha and raspberry syrup with espresso and your choice of milk.
Iced Coffee$3.25
Brewed fresh with our roast of the day.
Avocado Bacon and Egg Sandwich$7.00
Our Avocado Bacon Egg sandwich consists of a toasted Garlic Onion Roll topped with shredded cheese, a perfectly fried egg, two slices of bacon, and finished off with mashed avocado. Served with a side of rosemary roasted red potatoes.
Latte$3.50
Double shot(s) of espresso with steamed milk.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

817 Chestnut St Suite 221

San Marcos TX

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
