Kahvie Cafe
We pride ourselves on serving specialty, third wave coffee, fresh artisan food, and tons of healthy alternatives.
817 Chestnut St Suite 221 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
817 Chestnut St Suite 221
San Marcos TX
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Umami Sushi Tx
Come in and enjoy!
Gil's Broiler and Manske Roll Bakery
Save 5 receipts for a FREE Manske Roll
Kerbey Lane Cafe - San Marcos
Come in and enjoy!
The Root Cellar Cafe - San Marcos
Here at Root Cellar Cafe, our professional waitstaff and seasoned chefs are sure to provide an extraordinary experience that will keep you coming back time and time again. We specialize in upscale casual dining using locally-sourced fresh food. We’ve been voted best breakfast in Hays County 3 years in a row. Stop in or order online for Brunch, Lunch or Dinner!