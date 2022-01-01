Go
Toast

Kahvie Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

6515 Belcrest Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cold Foam Iced Coffee$4.50
Spinach & Cheese Croissant$2.55
Caramel Macchiato$4.00
Iced Coffee$3.25
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese$5.50
a poached egg, turkey sausage, shredded cheddar cheese, and house-made sriracha mayo on an english muffin.
Latte$3.50
Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$5.75
sliced avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, and a freshly poached egg on a fresh baked onion roll.
Egg & Cheese$5.25
Spiced Chai Latte$4.25
Cookie Butter Latte$4.00
See full menu

Location

6515 Belcrest Road

Hyattsville MD

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Carolina Kitchen - West Hyattsville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cocineros

No reviews yet

We are a Latin American restaurant that resemble the unique flavor of many popular dishes from South, Central, and North America. Please check our menu!!

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Cornerstone Grill & Loft

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston