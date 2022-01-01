Go
Kai Mook image
Thai
Salad
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kai Mook

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

228 Reviews

$

3 Howe Ave

Millbury, MA 01527

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

3 Howe Ave, Millbury MA 01527

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Brickstone Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Puffins Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Feng Asian Bistro

No reviews yet

Food, Drink & Fun

Racha Thai Worcester

No reviews yet

Racha Thai Online Order:
https://www.toasttab.com/racha-thai-worcester

Kai Mook

orange star4.7 • 228 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston