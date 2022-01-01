Kai After Dark

Here at Kai we strive to grant each of our valued customers with a unique dining experience that is unparalleled. The decorum exudes top tier modernity while keeping you comfortable through your entire stay with us. Kai's incomparable drink menu is comprised of classical and cutting edge inspirations to indulge your appetite prior to settling into your meal. Whatever your cravings, Kai offers many options to fulfill even the most refined tastes. Our expert sushi chefs provide the highest quality fish and freshest ingredients available, guaranteeing that your palate will be elated with every bite.

Located in the heart of ever-growing downtown Springfield, MO, Kai is near all of the best nightlife in town. Whether you are out for a romantic evening with the love of your life, or meeting with friends for a night on the town, Kai is the perfect place to begin your adventure. So come on in, have a drink, and allow us to treat you to an experience you aren't likely to soon forget.



306 South Campbell Avenue