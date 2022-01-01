Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to sirloin and wine, each of our three locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors.
306 S. Kalaheo Ave
Kailua HI
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 6:45 pm
