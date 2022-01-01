Go
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

Kalapawai is an iconic brand and a family business built from a historic site and paying homage to our plantation-era, corner-store heritage. Serving a range of café favorites from coffee and sandwiches to sirloin and wine, each of our three locations offers a distinct experience shaped by and for our island neighbors.

306 S. Kalaheo Ave

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel$5.50
w/ egg & American Cheese
Kapolei Club$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise
da Skinny$12.50
Kalua pork, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, pickles & coleslaw on brioche
English Muffin Sandwich$5.50
w/ egg & American cheese
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
Kailua Club$12.50
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
w/ egg, American cheese, bacon & mayo on toasted brioche
Lox & Bagel$9.50
w/ cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion
French Dip$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ French Fries, au 'jus & a side of horseradish
Breakfast Wrap$8.00
w/ bacon, pepper jack, egg, lettuce, onion, tomato & Andy's Bueno Salsa
Location

306 S. Kalaheo Ave

Kailua HI

Sunday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

