Kailua restaurants you'll love

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Popular items
|Garlic Shrimp
|$19.99
Jumbo fried shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Includes choice of rice and side
|Garlic Ahi
|$19.99
Fried Ahi belly glazed with garlic teriyaki butter. Includes choice of rice and side
|Pesto Fish
|$21.99
Grilled fish of the day topped with macadamia nut pesto and sautéed vegetables. Served over linguine alfredo
Egghead Cafe
25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese grill sandwich
|$7.50
Eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, country bread.
|Need utensils?
starting 4/1/21 we provide disposable utensil upon request only.
|Berryful Moffle
|$9.50
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua
|Popular items
|Kailua Club
|$12.50
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
|Kapolei Club
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise
|English Muffin Sandwich
|$5.50
w/ egg & American cheese
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ au 'jus & a side of horseradish
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.50
Bacon, Egg and cheese on a toasted flaky buttery croissant.
BBQ
Easy 'Que
767 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Popular items
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Shell Pasta w/ Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Parmesan
|Family of 4 Pack
|$80.00
Three 10oz Selections of Meat (Brisket +$3/selection, Ribs +$11)
Three 16oz Selections for Sides
Four Servings Bread of Choice
|Burnt Ends
|$6.00
The Deckle Cut of Brisket, Separated, Seasoned & Smoked- creating a nice bark on the outside.
Lanikai Brewing Company
167 Hamakua Drive Suite 100, Kailua
|Popular items
|Essential
|$12.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
|Forager
|$16.00
White sauce, mozzarella, keiki mushroom, thyme, black pepper
|Rocket
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, proscuitto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
Solar Shack
44 Kainehe St, Kailua
|Popular items
|Beet It Toast
|$9.00
Cooked red beets sliced, lemon honey labna, topped with fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil. Served on a slice of our house-made, toasted, KETO bread.
|Truffle Egg Salad Toast
|$12.00
Local Farm Fresh Egg mixed with our in-house Truffle Aioli, finished with a White Truffle Oil drizzle.
|Cafe Latte
|$4.00
Double shot of espresso over steamed milk.
The Beet Box Cafe
46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua
|Popular items
|What’s for Breakfast
|$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
|Hello Burger
|$14.75
our award winning veggie burger served on a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, baby arugula, pickled onions & sliced cucumbers
|Burrito Babe
|$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
Over Easy
418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua
|Popular items
|Kalua Pig Hash
|$16.00
kalua pork, Okinawan & fingerling potatoes, lomi tomato, OK Poultry Farm eggs, green goddess, cilantro
|Potato N Eggs
|$16.00
soft boiled egg, potato puree, tomato jam, bacon, French bread, mixed greens
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
house baked sourdough, two OK Poultry Farm eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy aioli
SANDWICHES
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
60 Kihapai Street, Kailua
|Popular items
|#9 Goodfella
|$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
|BLT Timmy T BLT
|$8.99
5 Strips of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
|#16 Lanikai Luau
|$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
PASTA
Baci Bistro
30 Aulike St, Kailua
|Popular items
|Rigatoni con Salsiccia
|$18.95
|Insalata Caesar
|$9.95
|Insalata della Casa
|$7.95
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Popular items
|Mochiko Chicken Plate
|$10.95
Boneless and skinless chicken marinated in our special Mochiko mix. Served with (2) scoops rice and a choice of salad.
|Korean Style Fried Chicken Plate
|$10.95
Boneless and skinless chicken thigh coated with our special mixture topped with our homemade korean sauce. Served with (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
|Combo Plate
|$13.00
Includes laulau, kalua pig, chicken long rice, lomi salmon and haupia.
Bottleheads
315 Uluniu Street #102, Kailua
|Popular items
|3 Pears Pinot Grigio
|$12.00
|Mollydooker Boxer Shiraz
|$29.00
|Moet Imperial
|$56.00
Ninja Sushi Kailua
200 Hamakua Dr. B3, Kailua
|Popular items
|California Maki
|$7.99
Imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber.
|Hawaiian Maki
|$11.99
Spicy ahi maki topped with unagi, avocado, sesame seeds, and unagi sauce.
|Superman Maki
|$11.99
Spicy ahi maki topped with ahi, potato crisps, sweet chili and unagi sauce.
Sunrise Shack - Kailua
130 Kailua Rd, Kailua
The Board Room HI - #2
44 KAINEHE STREET, KAILUA