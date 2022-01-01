Kailua restaurants you'll love

Go
Kailua restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Kailua

Kailua's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Vegan
Scroll right

Must-try Kailua restaurants

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Shrimp$19.99
Jumbo fried shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Includes choice of rice and side
Garlic Ahi$19.99
Fried Ahi belly glazed with garlic teriyaki butter. Includes choice of rice and side
Pesto Fish$21.99
Grilled fish of the day topped with macadamia nut pesto and sautéed vegetables. Served over linguine alfredo
More about Uahi Island Grill
Egghead Cafe image

 

Egghead Cafe

25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg & Cheese grill sandwich$7.50
Eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, country bread.
Need utensils?
starting 4/1/21 we provide disposable utensil upon request only.
Berryful Moffle$9.50
More about Egghead Cafe
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach image

 

Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kailua Club$12.50
Turkey, avocado & Monterey jack w/ lettuce, tomato, sprouts, mustard & mayo on multi-grain
Kapolei Club$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles & honey dijonnaise
English Muffin Sandwich$5.50
w/ egg & American cheese
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ au 'jus & a side of horseradish
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
Breakfast Croissant$7.50
Bacon, Egg and cheese on a toasted flaky buttery croissant.
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Easy 'Que image

BBQ

Easy 'Que

767 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Shell Pasta w/ Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Parmesan
Family of 4 Pack$80.00
Three 10oz Selections of Meat (Brisket +$3/selection, Ribs +$11)
Three 16oz Selections for Sides
Four Servings Bread of Choice
Burnt Ends$6.00
The Deckle Cut of Brisket, Separated, Seasoned & Smoked- creating a nice bark on the outside.
More about Easy 'Que
Lanikai Brewing Company image

 

Lanikai Brewing Company

167 Hamakua Drive Suite 100, Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Essential$12.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Forager$16.00
White sauce, mozzarella, keiki mushroom, thyme, black pepper
Rocket$16.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, proscuitto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt
More about Lanikai Brewing Company
Solar Shack image

 

Solar Shack

44 Kainehe St, Kailua

Avg 4.4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beet It Toast$9.00
Cooked red beets sliced, lemon honey labna, topped with fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil. Served on a slice of our house-made, toasted, KETO bread.
Truffle Egg Salad Toast$12.00
Local Farm Fresh Egg mixed with our in-house Truffle Aioli, finished with a White Truffle Oil drizzle.
Cafe Latte$4.00
Double shot of espresso over steamed milk.
More about Solar Shack
The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe

46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
What’s for Breakfast$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
Hello Burger$14.75
our award winning veggie burger served on a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, baby arugula, pickled onions & sliced cucumbers
Burrito Babe$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
More about The Beet Box Cafe
Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kalua Pig Hash$16.00
kalua pork, Okinawan & fingerling potatoes, lomi tomato, OK Poultry Farm eggs, green goddess, cilantro
Potato N Eggs$16.00
soft boiled egg, potato puree, tomato jam, bacon, French bread, mixed greens
Fried Egg Sandwich$11.00
house baked sourdough, two OK Poultry Farm eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy aioli
More about Over Easy
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders image

SANDWICHES

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders

60 Kihapai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#9 Goodfella$11.47
Salami & Cpocollo, Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Onions
BLT Timmy T BLT$8.99
5 Strips of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
#16 Lanikai Luau$10.98
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
Baci Bistro image

PASTA

Baci Bistro

30 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.7 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Rigatoni con Salsiccia$18.95
Insalata Caesar$9.95
Insalata della Casa$7.95
More about Baci Bistro
The Food Company image

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mochiko Chicken Plate$10.95
Boneless and skinless chicken marinated in our special Mochiko mix. Served with (2) scoops rice and a choice of salad.
Korean Style Fried Chicken Plate$10.95
Boneless and skinless chicken thigh coated with our special mixture topped with our homemade korean sauce. Served with (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
Combo Plate$13.00
Includes laulau, kalua pig, chicken long rice, lomi salmon and haupia.
More about The Food Company
Bottleheads image

 

Bottleheads

315 Uluniu Street #102, Kailua

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Pears Pinot Grigio$12.00
Mollydooker Boxer Shiraz$29.00
Moet Imperial$56.00
More about Bottleheads
Ninja Sushi Kailua image

 

Ninja Sushi Kailua

200 Hamakua Dr. B3, Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Maki$7.99
Imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber.
Hawaiian Maki$11.99
Spicy ahi maki topped with unagi, avocado, sesame seeds, and unagi sauce.
Superman Maki$11.99
Spicy ahi maki topped with ahi, potato crisps, sweet chili and unagi sauce.
More about Ninja Sushi Kailua
Sunrise Shack - Kailua image

 

Sunrise Shack - Kailua

130 Kailua Rd, Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Sunrise Shack - Kailua
Restaurant banner

 

The Board Room HI - #2

44 KAINEHE STREET, KAILUA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Board Room HI - #2

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kailua

Burritos

Muffins

Egg Sandwiches

Katsu

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Kailua to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston