Kailua breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Kailua
PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Popular items
|Garlic Shrimp
|$19.99
Jumbo fried shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Includes choice of rice and side
|Garlic Ahi
|$19.99
Fried Ahi belly glazed with garlic teriyaki butter. Includes choice of rice and side
|Pesto Fish
|$21.99
Grilled fish of the day topped with macadamia nut pesto and sautéed vegetables. Served over linguine alfredo
Solar Shack
44 Kainehe St, Kailua
|Popular items
|Beet It Toast
|$9.00
Cooked red beets sliced, lemon honey labna, topped with fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil. Served on a slice of our house-made, toasted, KETO bread.
|Truffle Egg Salad Toast
|$12.00
Local Farm Fresh Egg mixed with our in-house Truffle Aioli, finished with a White Truffle Oil drizzle.
|Cafe Latte
|$4.00
Double shot of espresso over steamed milk.
The Beet Box Cafe
46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua
|Popular items
|What’s for Breakfast
|$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
|Hello Burger
|$14.75
our award winning veggie burger served on a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, baby arugula, pickled onions & sliced cucumbers
|Burrito Babe
|$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
Over Easy
418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua
|Popular items
|Kalua Pig Hash
|$16.00
kalua pork, Okinawan & fingerling potatoes, lomi tomato, OK Poultry Farm eggs, green goddess, cilantro
|Potato N Eggs
|$16.00
soft boiled egg, potato puree, tomato jam, bacon, French bread, mixed greens
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
house baked sourdough, two OK Poultry Farm eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy aioli
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Popular items
|Mochiko Chicken Plate
|$10.95
Boneless and skinless chicken marinated in our special Mochiko mix. Served with (2) scoops rice and a choice of salad.
|Korean Style Fried Chicken Plate
|$10.95
Boneless and skinless chicken thigh coated with our special mixture topped with our homemade korean sauce. Served with (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
|Combo Plate
|$13.00
Includes laulau, kalua pig, chicken long rice, lomi salmon and haupia.