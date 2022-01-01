Kailua breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Kailua

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Shrimp$19.99
Jumbo fried shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Includes choice of rice and side
Garlic Ahi$19.99
Fried Ahi belly glazed with garlic teriyaki butter. Includes choice of rice and side
Pesto Fish$21.99
Grilled fish of the day topped with macadamia nut pesto and sautéed vegetables. Served over linguine alfredo
More about Uahi Island Grill
Solar Shack image

 

Solar Shack

44 Kainehe St, Kailua

Avg 4.4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beet It Toast$9.00
Cooked red beets sliced, lemon honey labna, topped with fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil. Served on a slice of our house-made, toasted, KETO bread.
Truffle Egg Salad Toast$12.00
Local Farm Fresh Egg mixed with our in-house Truffle Aioli, finished with a White Truffle Oil drizzle.
Cafe Latte$4.00
Double shot of espresso over steamed milk.
More about Solar Shack
The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe

46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
What’s for Breakfast$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
Hello Burger$14.75
our award winning veggie burger served on a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, baby arugula, pickled onions & sliced cucumbers
Burrito Babe$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
More about The Beet Box Cafe
Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kalua Pig Hash$16.00
kalua pork, Okinawan & fingerling potatoes, lomi tomato, OK Poultry Farm eggs, green goddess, cilantro
Potato N Eggs$16.00
soft boiled egg, potato puree, tomato jam, bacon, French bread, mixed greens
Fried Egg Sandwich$11.00
house baked sourdough, two OK Poultry Farm eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy aioli
More about Over Easy
The Food Company image

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mochiko Chicken Plate$10.95
Boneless and skinless chicken marinated in our special Mochiko mix. Served with (2) scoops rice and a choice of salad.
Korean Style Fried Chicken Plate$10.95
Boneless and skinless chicken thigh coated with our special mixture topped with our homemade korean sauce. Served with (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
Combo Plate$13.00
Includes laulau, kalua pig, chicken long rice, lomi salmon and haupia.
More about The Food Company

