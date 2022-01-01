Kailua cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Kailua
More about Egghead Cafe
Egghead Cafe
25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua
|Popular items
|Egg & Cheese grill sandwich
|$7.50
Eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, country bread.
|Need utensils?
starting 4/1/21 we provide disposable utensil upon request only.
|Berryful Moffle
|$9.50
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ au 'jus & a side of horseradish
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
|Breakfast Croissant
|$7.50
Bacon, Egg and cheese on a toasted flaky buttery croissant.
More about Solar Shack
Solar Shack
44 Kainehe St, Kailua
|Popular items
|Beet It Toast
|$9.00
Cooked red beets sliced, lemon honey labna, topped with fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil. Served on a slice of our house-made, toasted, KETO bread.
|Truffle Egg Salad Toast
|$12.00
Local Farm Fresh Egg mixed with our in-house Truffle Aioli, finished with a White Truffle Oil drizzle.
|Cafe Latte
|$4.00
Double shot of espresso over steamed milk.
More about The Beet Box Cafe
The Beet Box Cafe
46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua
|Popular items
|What’s for Breakfast
|$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
|Hello Burger
|$14.75
our award winning veggie burger served on a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, baby arugula, pickled onions & sliced cucumbers
|Burrito Babe
|$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla