Kailua cafés you'll love

Egghead Cafe image

 

Egghead Cafe

25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg & Cheese grill sandwich$7.50
Eggs, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, country bread.
Need utensils?
starting 4/1/21 we provide disposable utensil upon request only.
Berryful Moffle$9.50
More about Egghead Cafe
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$12.50
Roast beef & provolone on a garlic baguette w/ au 'jus & a side of horseradish
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
Breakfast Croissant$7.50
Bacon, Egg and cheese on a toasted flaky buttery croissant.
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Solar Shack image

 

Solar Shack

44 Kainehe St, Kailua

Avg 4.4 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Beet It Toast$9.00
Cooked red beets sliced, lemon honey labna, topped with fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil. Served on a slice of our house-made, toasted, KETO bread.
Truffle Egg Salad Toast$12.00
Local Farm Fresh Egg mixed with our in-house Truffle Aioli, finished with a White Truffle Oil drizzle.
Cafe Latte$4.00
Double shot of espresso over steamed milk.
More about Solar Shack
The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe

46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
What’s for Breakfast$11.00
our original breakfast sandwich piled high with two scrambled eggs, mixed greens, clover sprouts, avocado, garlic aioli & our spicy love sauce served on two slices of toasted multigrain bread
Hello Burger$14.75
our award winning veggie burger served on a toasted whole wheat bun with garlic aioli, dijon mustard, baby arugula, pickled onions & sliced cucumbers
Burrito Babe$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
More about The Beet Box Cafe

