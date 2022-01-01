Bruschetta in Kailua
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - KAILUA
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - KAILUA
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Goat Cheese & Grape Bruschetta
|$12.00
Herb goat cheese & roasted grapes w/ arugula, pecans, honey drizzle & black pepper
|Marinated Island Tomato Bruschetta
|$12.00
Marinated Hau'ula tomatoes, grape tomatoes, and sun dried tomatoes w/ chevre & basil chiffonade
|Eggplant Bruschetta
|$12.00
Eggplant confit, sweet peppers, herb chevre, saffron aioli