Bruschetta in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Kailua restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - KAILUA

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese & Grape Bruschetta$12.00
Herb goat cheese & roasted grapes w/ arugula, pecans, honey drizzle & black pepper
Marinated Island Tomato Bruschetta$12.00
Marinated Hau'ula tomatoes, grape tomatoes, and sun dried tomatoes w/ chevre & basil chiffonade
Eggplant Bruschetta$12.00
Eggplant confit, sweet peppers, herb chevre, saffron aioli
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - KAILUA
Lanikai Brewing Company image

 

Lanikai Brewing Company

167 Hamakua Drive Suite 100, Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$12.00
More about Lanikai Brewing Company

Map

Map

