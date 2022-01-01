Burritos in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve burritos
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
BBQ
Easy 'Que
767 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Salsa
Comes with Tater Tots or Mixed Salad Greens
The Beet Box Cafe
46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua
|Burrito Babe
|$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
|Rainbow Burrito
|$13.75
sautéed red onion, red bell pepper, garlic, zucchini, tofu & Soyrizo on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla with house salsa, creamy cilantro sauce & avocado
|Beet Box Burrito
|$13.50
two scrambled eggs, mango salsa and avocado on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla Substitute JUST Egg vegan egg scramble