Burritos in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Kailua restaurants that serve burritos

Breakfast Burrito image

 

Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Breakfast Burrito image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Kalua pork w/ egg, pepper jack, hash browns, confetti black beans & Andy's Bueno Salsa
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Easy 'Que image

BBQ

Easy 'Que

767 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Pork, Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Cheese, Salsa
Comes with Tater Tots or Mixed Salad Greens
More about Easy 'Que
The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe

46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Babe$13.75
a rich and saucy sauté of broccoli, red onion, red bell pepper, zucchini, garlic, carrot & tofu with a splash of tamari simmered in our house Thai peanut coconut sauce & served atop brown rice then wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla
Rainbow Burrito$13.75
sautéed red onion, red bell pepper, garlic, zucchini, tofu & Soyrizo on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla with house salsa, creamy cilantro sauce & avocado
Beet Box Burrito$13.50
two scrambled eggs, mango salsa and avocado on top of black beans, brown rice & spinach wrapped in a toasty flour tortilla Substitute JUST Egg vegan egg scramble
More about The Beet Box Cafe
Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito W Kalua Pig$8.00
More about Over Easy
The Food Company image

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$8.95
Eggs, fresh spinach, cheese and your choice of Ham, Bacon, Portuguese sausage or Spam.
More about The Food Company

