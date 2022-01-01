Cake in Kailua
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Dark Chocolate Cake
|$7.99
Chocolate cake with a chocolate cream cheese filling and Waialua Estate dark chocolate ganache
|Ahi Cake Katsu
|$19.99
Panko crusted ahi patties topped with chili aioli, katsu sauce, furikake, green onion, and pickled red ginger. Includes choice of rice and side.
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Mousse Cake-Gluten Free
|$8.00
|Lilikoi Cheese Cake
|$8.00
Easy 'Que
767 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Que Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate Buttermilk Cake, Chocolate Pudding, Peanut Butter Buttercream, & Peanut Brittle
***PEANUT ALLERGEN
|Crab Cake
|$16.00
Lemongrass Butter Sauce