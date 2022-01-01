Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Kailua restaurants that serve cake

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Dark Chocolate Cake$7.99
Chocolate cake with a chocolate cream cheese filling and Waialua Estate dark chocolate ganache
Ahi Cake Katsu$19.99
Panko crusted ahi patties topped with chili aioli, katsu sauce, furikake, green onion, and pickled red ginger. Includes choice of rice and side.
More about Uahi Island Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mousse Cake-Gluten Free$8.00
Lilikoi Cheese Cake$8.00
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Easy 'Que image

BBQ

Easy 'Que

767 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Que Cake$10.00
Chocolate Buttermilk Cake, Chocolate Pudding, Peanut Butter Buttercream, & Peanut Brittle
***PEANUT ALLERGEN
Crab Cake$16.00
Lemongrass Butter Sauce
More about Easy 'Que
Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Muffin$5.00
Que Cake$10.00
More about Over Easy
Item pic

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Cakes$7.95
(3) buttermilk pancakes.
Carrot Cake$5.95
Strawberry Short Cake$5.95
More about The Food Company

