Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Kailua
/
Kailua
/
Carrot Cake
Kailua restaurants that serve carrot cake
Over Easy
418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua
Avg 4.5
(1336 reviews)
Carrot Cake Muffin
$5.00
More about Over Easy
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.95
More about The Food Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua
Pepperoni Pizza
Cappuccino
Donburi
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Sliders
Chicken Curry
Cheeseburgers
More near Kailua to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Kihei
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lihue
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(101 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston