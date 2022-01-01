Carrot cake in Kailua

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve carrot cake

Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake Muffin$5.00
More about Over Easy
Item pic

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.95
More about The Food Company

Map

Map

