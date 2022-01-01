Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheesecake in
Kailua
/
Kailua
/
Cheesecake
Kailua restaurants that serve cheesecake
PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
Avg 4.3
(1053 reviews)
Lilikoi Cheesecake
$7.99
A light no-bake cheesecake topped with a passion fruit glaze on a walnut shortbread crust
More about Uahi Island Grill
BBQ
Easy 'Que
767 Kailua Rd, Kailua
Avg 4.6
(530 reviews)
Fried Banana Cheesecake a la Mode
$10.00
More about Easy 'Que
