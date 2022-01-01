Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Kailua

Go
Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve cheesecake

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Lilikoi Cheesecake$7.99
A light no-bake cheesecake topped with a passion fruit glaze on a walnut shortbread crust
More about Uahi Island Grill
Easy 'Que image

BBQ

Easy 'Que

767 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Banana Cheesecake a la Mode$10.00
More about Easy 'Que

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua

Curry

Omelettes

Clam Chowder

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Sliders

Lox

Map

More near Kailua to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston