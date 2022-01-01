Chicken sandwiches in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Uahi Island Grill
PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Irie Chicken Sandwich
|$12.29
Jamaican spiced grilled chicken thigh, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce and carrots
|Garlic Chicken Sandwich
|$12.29
Fried boneless chicken thigh with a garlic teriyaki drizzle, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce, and carrots
More about Over Easy
Over Easy
418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua
|Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
fried chicken, coleslaw, cilantro, asian aioli, brioche bun
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
SANDWICHES
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
60 Kihapai Street, Kailua
|LK Ono Moa Chicken (Plain Sandwich)
|$6.49
Chicken