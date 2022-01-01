Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kailua

Go
Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Irie Chicken Sandwich$12.29
Jamaican spiced grilled chicken thigh, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce and carrots
Garlic Chicken Sandwich$12.29
Fried boneless chicken thigh with a garlic teriyaki drizzle, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, red onion, Waipoli lettuce, and carrots
More about Uahi Island Grill
Item pic

 

Egghead Cafe

25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$12.00
More about Egghead Cafe
Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, coleslaw, cilantro, asian aioli, brioche bun
More about Over Easy
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders image

SANDWICHES

Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders

60 Kihapai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.2 (669 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LK Ono Moa Chicken (Plain Sandwich)$6.49
Chicken
More about Timmy T's Gourmet Grinders
The Food Company image

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.95
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
More about The Food Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua

Curry

Cheese Pizza

Katsu

Hummus

Chicken Curry

Crab Cakes

Steak Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Kailua to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston