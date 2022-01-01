Curry chicken in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua
|Curried Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Flour wrap, curried chicken salad, diced tomatoes, sprouts, spring mix
More about The Food Company
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$11.95
Our curry sauce topped with chicken katsu, served with our homemade Katsu sauce. Includes (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
|Chicken Curry Plate
|$11.95
Japanese style curry with celery, onions, and carrots. Served with (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.