Donburi in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve donburi
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Oyako Donburi
|$10.95
Chicken, onions, shiitake mushrooms, special sauce, green onions, and nori with egg over rice and potato macaroni salad.
Ninja Sushi Kailua
200 Hamakua Dr. B3, Kailua
|Mix Chirashi Donburi
|$14.99
Bowl of ahi, salmon, ebi, ika, egg, ikura, and rice.
|Spicy Poke Donburi
|$12.99
Bowl of spicy mayo ahi cubes, white onion, green onion, and rice.
|Shogun Donburi
|$12.99
Bowl of spicy ahi, tobiko, unagi, avocado, rice, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce.