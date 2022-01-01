Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Donburi in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Kailua restaurants that serve donburi

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oyako Donburi$10.95
Chicken, onions, shiitake mushrooms, special sauce, green onions, and nori with egg over rice and potato macaroni salad.
Ninja Sushi Kailua

200 Hamakua Dr. B3, Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mix Chirashi Donburi$14.99
Bowl of ahi, salmon, ebi, ika, egg, ikura, and rice.
Spicy Poke Donburi$12.99
Bowl of spicy mayo ahi cubes, white onion, green onion, and rice.
Shogun Donburi$12.99
Bowl of spicy ahi, tobiko, unagi, avocado, rice, spicy mayo, and unagi sauce.
