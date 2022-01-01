Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg sandwiches in
Kailua
/
Kailua
/
Egg Sandwiches
Kailua restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Egghead Cafe
25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua
No reviews yet
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
$12.00
More about Egghead Cafe
Over Easy
418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua
Avg 4.5
(1336 reviews)
Fried Egg Sandwich
$12.00
house baked sourdough, two OK Poultry Farm eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy aioli
More about Over Easy
Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua
Pies
Katsu
Chicken Wraps
Sliders
Caprese Sandwiches
Cappuccino
Chicken Salad
Pancakes
More near Kailua to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Kihei
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lihue
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(101 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston