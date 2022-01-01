Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Egghead Cafe image

 

Egghead Cafe

25 Maluniu Ave., Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
More about Egghead Cafe
Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Egg Sandwich$12.00
house baked sourdough, two OK Poultry Farm eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, spicy aioli
More about Over Easy

