Katsu in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve katsu
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Ahi Cake Katsu
|$19.99
Panko crusted ahi patties topped with chili aioli, katsu sauce, furikake, green onion, and pickled red ginger. Includes choice of rice and side.
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Tofu Katsu
|$10.95
Tofu in egg batter, panko breading and deep fried.
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$11.95
Our curry sauce topped with chicken katsu, served with our homemade Katsu sauce. Includes (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
|Chicken Katsu Plate
|$11.95
Boneless and skinless chicken breaded with panko and deep fried. Served with our homemade Katsu sauce on the side. Choice of (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.