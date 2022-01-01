Katsu in Kailua

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Cake Katsu$19.99
Panko crusted ahi patties topped with chili aioli, katsu sauce, furikake, green onion, and pickled red ginger. Includes choice of rice and side.
More about Uahi Island Grill
Item pic

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Katsu$10.95
Tofu in egg batter, panko breading and deep fried.
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$11.95
Our curry sauce topped with chicken katsu, served with our homemade Katsu sauce. Includes (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
Chicken Katsu Plate$11.95
Boneless and skinless chicken breaded with panko and deep fried. Served with our homemade Katsu sauce on the side. Choice of (2) scoops rice and choice of salad.
More about The Food Company

