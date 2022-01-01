Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Kailua restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Keiki Mac n Cheese$8.00
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Easy 'Que image

BBQ

Easy 'Que

767 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Mac & Cheese$45.00
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
Mac ‘N Cheese w/ Tater Tots$8.00
Hefty Portion of Mac Served with Tots
Mac and Cheese$5.00
Shell Pasta w/ Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Parmesan
More about Easy 'Que

