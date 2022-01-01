Mac and cheese in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Keiki Mac n Cheese
|$8.00
BBQ
Easy 'Que
767 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Pan Mac & Cheese
|$45.00
Serve 12-15. *Disclaimer* Quantity is limited to one tray for day of ordering. Larger quantities must be ordered in advance and subject to approval by EZQ team.
|Mac ‘N Cheese w/ Tater Tots
|$8.00
Hefty Portion of Mac Served with Tots
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.00
Shell Pasta w/ Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Parmesan