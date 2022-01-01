Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Kailua restaurants that serve omelettes

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Steak Omelette$14.29
Big Island grass-fed sirloin sautéed with kimchi in Korean style bbq sauce
More about Uahi Island Grill
The Food Company image

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Denver Omelette$10.95
Ham, bell peppers and cheese.
Vegetarian Omelette$10.95
Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, Maui onions, zucchini, broccoli & cheese
Uncle Harold's Omelette$11.95
Teriyaki chicken and cheese topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions.
More about The Food Company

