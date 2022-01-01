Omelettes in Kailua
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Korean Steak Omelette
|$14.29
Big Island grass-fed sirloin sautéed with kimchi in Korean style bbq sauce
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Denver Omelette
|$10.95
Ham, bell peppers and cheese.
|Vegetarian Omelette
|$10.95
Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, Maui onions, zucchini, broccoli & cheese
|Uncle Harold's Omelette
|$11.95
Teriyaki chicken and cheese topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions.