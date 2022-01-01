Pies in Kailua

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Haupia Pie$7.99
Okinawa sweet potato pie topped with coconut milk pudding on a gluten free macadamia shortbread crust
More about Uahi Island Grill
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach image

 

Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hi Pie, Poi Banana Bread (Half Loaf)$11.49
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried "Cottage Pie"$22.00
Slow cooked ground beef w/ aromatic vegetables, cremini Mushrooms & peas topped w/ mashed potato gratinee. served with keiki greens tossed in a cabernet vinaigrette
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Easy 'Que image

BBQ

Easy 'Que

767 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Mudd Pie$8.00
Expresso Ice Cream Cake with Almonds and Chocolate Flakes
More about Easy 'Que
Pieology 8127 image

 

Pieology 8127

151 HEKILI STREET, Kailua

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8127

