Pies in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve pies
More about Uahi Island Grill
PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Sweet Potato Haupia Pie
|$7.99
Okinawa sweet potato pie topped with coconut milk pudding on a gluten free macadamia shortbread crust
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua
|Hi Pie, Poi Banana Bread (Half Loaf)
|$11.49
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Curried "Cottage Pie"
|$22.00
Slow cooked ground beef w/ aromatic vegetables, cremini Mushrooms & peas topped w/ mashed potato gratinee. served with keiki greens tossed in a cabernet vinaigrette
More about Easy 'Que
BBQ
Easy 'Que
767 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Mudd Pie
|$8.00
Expresso Ice Cream Cake with Almonds and Chocolate Flakes