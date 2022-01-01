Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Kailua restaurants that serve sliders

Breakfast Slider image

 

Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Slider$4.50
Buttermilk biscuit, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and choice of Kalua pork or bacon. Add egg $1.25
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Slider$4.50
Buttermilk biscuit, pepper jack cheese, tomato, and choice of Kalua pork, ham or bacon. Add egg $1.25
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
Easy 'Que image

BBQ

Easy 'Que

767 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.6 (530 reviews)
Takeout
Kalua Pork Sliders w/Tater Tots$8.00
Two Kalua Pork Sliders Served w/Tots
More about Easy 'Que

