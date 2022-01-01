Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry shortcake in
Kailua
/
Kailua
/
Strawberry Shortcake
Kailua restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake
BBQ
Easy 'Que
767 Kailua Rd, Kailua
Avg 4.6
(530 reviews)
Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake
$10.00
More about Easy 'Que
Over Easy
418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua
Avg 4.5
(1336 reviews)
Strawberry Shortcake Easy Bun
$6.00
More about Over Easy
Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua
Muffins
Tofu Salad
Chicken Curry
Chicken Sandwiches
Curry
Pepperoni Pizza
Egg Sandwiches
Shrimp Tempura
More near Kailua to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Kapolei
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Kihei
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Haleiwa
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Lihue
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pearl City
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Mililani
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(101 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston