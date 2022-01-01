Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Kailua

Go
Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve tiramisu

Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu$4.00
More about Over Easy
Baci Bistro image

PASTA

Baci Bistro - 30 Aulike Street

30 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.7 (2162 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$7.50
More about Baci Bistro - 30 Aulike Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua

Sliders

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Risotto

Edamame

Pies

Reuben

Hummus

Map

More near Kailua to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (585 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (716 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston