Waffles in Kailua

Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve waffles

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - KAILUA

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Today's Special- Waffle & Berries$12.00
Belgian waffle with strawberries, blueberries, honey maple syrup, scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped off with whip cream.
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - KAILUA
Uahi Island Grill image

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Uahi Island Grill

33 Aulike St, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)
Takeout
Berries & Cream Waffle$12.00
Fresh mixed berries, housemade vanilla whip cream, and maple syrup
Caramel Macadamia Waffle$12.00
Macadamia nuts, housemade vanilla whip cream, and caramel sauce
Works Waffle$16.00
Caramel, berries, macadamia nuts, and housemade whip cream
More about Uahi Island Grill

