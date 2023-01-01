Waffles in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve waffles
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - KAILUA
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli - KAILUA
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Today's Special- Waffle & Berries
|$12.00
Belgian waffle with strawberries, blueberries, honey maple syrup, scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped off with whip cream.
More about Uahi Island Grill
PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Uahi Island Grill
33 Aulike St, Kailua
|Berries & Cream Waffle
|$12.00
Fresh mixed berries, housemade vanilla whip cream, and maple syrup
|Caramel Macadamia Waffle
|$12.00
Macadamia nuts, housemade vanilla whip cream, and caramel sauce
|Works Waffle
|$16.00
Caramel, berries, macadamia nuts, and housemade whip cream