Kailua Kona restaurants you'll love

Must-try Kailua Kona restaurants

Kai Eats and Drinks image

 

Kai Eats and Drinks

75-5776 Ali'i Dr., Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Green Room$16.00
Kale, spinach, crispy fried garbanzo, cucumber, avocado, sweet onion, red bell pepper, and tahini dressing.
White Pizza$20.00
CHICKEN, ARUGULA, FONTINA, GORGONZOLA, ROASTED GARLIC, WHITE SAUCE
Cauliflower Caesar$14.00
Romaine, parmesan, shaved cauliflower, and garlic bread crumbs.
More about Kai Eats and Drinks
Island Lava Java image

 

Island Lava Java

75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Drag it through the garden$11.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant. plus tomato, arugula, onion and fresh avocado.
Roasted Veggie Omelette$16.50
A generous whole egg omelette filled with our roasted fresh vegetables(zucchini, summer squash, carrot, onion, red bell pepper) Big Island goat cheese, and house made macadamia nut pesto, topped with sliced avocado and served with fresh fruit.
Hoku Croissant Sandwich$8.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant.
More about Island Lava Java
Ultimate Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Ultimate Burger

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.4 (1969 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Cheeseburger$8.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
Ultimate Hamburger$7.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
Spicy Lava Burger$11.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted tillamook pepper jack, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made spicy lava sauce, pickled jalapenos and applewood smoked bacon.
More about Ultimate Burger
Papasan Pizza image

 

Papasan Pizza

73-4354 B Mamalahoa Hwy, Kailua-kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$11.99
Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Parmesan
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$13.99
Alfredo, Diced Chicken, Onion, Mushroom
Garlic Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Diced Chicken, Onion
More about Papasan Pizza
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme image

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Korean Chicken$15.95
Crispy fried wings dipped in a korean sauce, toasted sesame seeds, green onion
Chicken Katsu$14.95
Panko crusted chicken breast, house made katsu sauce
Flame Grilled Cheeseburger
1/4 lb patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii image

 

Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii

755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Yellow Curry
Red Curry
Panang Curry
More about Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
Ohana Q / Da Taste image

 

Ohana Q / Da Taste

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pulled Pork Plate$15.95
Dry seasoned with our ohana pork rub and then smoked low and slow for up to 18 hours in our wood fueled smoker. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Combo Plate$22.95
Can't choose between Brisket and Pulled Pork? Get both with the combo plate! Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
Butter Garlic Shrimp Plate$16.95
Shrimp sauteed in garlic, butter, and capers then lightly simmered in a white wine reduction. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
More about Ohana Q / Da Taste
Royal Thai Cafe image

SEAFOOD

Royal Thai Cafe

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Springs Rolls$8.99
Chicken BBQ in an authentic Thai sweet chili sauce
Yellow Curry$14.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions, carrots
Drunken Noodle$14.99
Pan-fried flat rice noodle in garlic, egg, basil, carrot, onion and bell pepper
More about Royal Thai Cafe
Magics Beach Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Magics Beach Grill

77-6452 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Firecracker Tacos$21.00
Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Smashed Avocado, Tortillas, Furikake Coconut Rice
*Garlic Shrimp$19.00
5 Jumbo Pacific Shrimp with Pineapple, Kula Onions, Garlic and Sriracha Butter Caramel
Local Ono Fish + Chips$25.00
Mochiko Tempura Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Fries, Lilikoi Tartar
*Gluten Free
More about Magics Beach Grill
Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill

75-5995 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.6 (1834 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quarter Loaf Rosemary Bread$4.00
hot & crispy served with garlic butter
More about Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill
A-Bays on Ali'i image

 

A-Bays on Ali'i

75-5799 Ali’i Drive, Unit A1/A2, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about A-Bays on Ali'i
Izakaya Shiono image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Izakaya Shiono

74-5599 Pawai Place, B4&B5, Kailua Kona

Avg 4 (43 reviews)
Takeout
More about Izakaya Shiono
Cheers Tapas Bar image

 

Cheers Tapas Bar

74-5563 Kaiwi Street, Kailua

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Cheers Tapas Bar
Da Shack by Ohana Q image

 

Da Shack by Ohana Q

75-6129 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Da Shack by Ohana Q
Huggo's and Huggo's On the Rocks image

 

Huggo's and Huggo's On the Rocks

75-5828 Kahakai Rd Kailua Kona, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Huggo's and Huggo's On the Rocks
Kona Sunset Cafe image

 

Kona Sunset Cafe

75-5660 Kopiko St Unit B-6, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kona Sunset Cafe
Ono Loa Grill image

 

Ono Loa Grill

75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Char-grilled Fish Tacos$19.99
Two flour or corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, our special taco slaw, our amazingly seasoned fresh, NEVER frozen fish, grilled to your specifications with our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli on the side.
Full Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries$6.99
House cut potatoes, skin on, cooked twice, seasoned right after the fryer
Macadamia Nut Pesto Infused Goat Cheese Burger$14.49
Hawaii Island Goat Dairy’s uniquely delicious macadamia nut pesto infused goat cheese, with lettuce & tomato
More about Ono Loa Grill
Champy's image

 

Champy's

74-5576 PAWAI PL #J PMB 700, KAILUA KONA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Bento 1 - Rice, Egg, Bacon$5.00
Rice, Egg, Bacon
More about Champy's
Main pic

 

Harbor House Kona

74-425 Kealakehe Pkwy #4, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Harbor House Kona
Restaurant banner

 

Papa Kona Restaurant

75-5770 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Papa Kona Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Upstairs at Papa Kona

75-5770 Ali'i Dr, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Upstairs at Papa Kona
Restaurant banner

 

Kona Pasta Company

75-5864 Walua Road, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Kona Pasta Company
Restaurant banner

 

Kona Heaven cafe

75-5805 Alii Dr., Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Kona Heaven cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Royal Jade Garden

75-5595 PALANI RD A-9, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Royal Jade Garden

