Kailua Kona restaurants you'll love

Kai Eats and Drinks
75-5776 Ali'i Dr., Kailua-Kona
|Green Room
|$16.00
Kale, spinach, crispy fried garbanzo, cucumber, avocado, sweet onion, red bell pepper, and tahini dressing.
|White Pizza
|$20.00
CHICKEN, ARUGULA, FONTINA, GORGONZOLA, ROASTED GARLIC, WHITE SAUCE
|Cauliflower Caesar
|$14.00
Romaine, parmesan, shaved cauliflower, and garlic bread crumbs.
Island Lava Java
75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
|Drag it through the garden
|$11.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant. plus tomato, arugula, onion and fresh avocado.
|Roasted Veggie Omelette
|$16.50
A generous whole egg omelette filled with our roasted fresh vegetables(zucchini, summer squash, carrot, onion, red bell pepper) Big Island goat cheese, and house made macadamia nut pesto, topped with sliced avocado and served with fresh fruit.
|Hoku Croissant Sandwich
|$8.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant.
HAMBURGERS
Ultimate Burger
74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona
|Ultimate Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
|Ultimate Hamburger
|$7.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
|Spicy Lava Burger
|$11.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted tillamook pepper jack, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made spicy lava sauce, pickled jalapenos and applewood smoked bacon.
Papasan Pizza
73-4354 B Mamalahoa Hwy, Kailua-kona
|Cheese Pizza
|$11.99
Marinara Sauce, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Parmesan
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta
|$13.99
Alfredo, Diced Chicken, Onion, Mushroom
|Garlic Chicken Alfredo
|$13.99
Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Garlic, Diced Chicken, Onion
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona
|Korean Chicken
|$15.95
Crispy fried wings dipped in a korean sauce, toasted sesame seeds, green onion
|Chicken Katsu
|$14.95
Panko crusted chicken breast, house made katsu sauce
|Flame Grilled Cheeseburger
1/4 lb patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona
|Yellow Curry
|Red Curry
|Panang Curry
Ohana Q / Da Taste
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona
|Pulled Pork Plate
|$15.95
Dry seasoned with our ohana pork rub and then smoked low and slow for up to 18 hours in our wood fueled smoker. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
|Combo Plate
|$22.95
Can't choose between Brisket and Pulled Pork? Get both with the combo plate! Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
|Butter Garlic Shrimp Plate
|$16.95
Shrimp sauteed in garlic, butter, and capers then lightly simmered in a white wine reduction. Served with a side of white rice and your choice of smoked Mac 'N Cheese, slaw, or baked beans. White rice can be substituted out for another side at additional cost.
SEAFOOD
Royal Thai Cafe
78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona
|Springs Rolls
|$8.99
Chicken BBQ in an authentic Thai sweet chili sauce
|Yellow Curry
|$14.99
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes, onions, carrots
|Drunken Noodle
|$14.99
Pan-fried flat rice noodle in garlic, egg, basil, carrot, onion and bell pepper
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Magics Beach Grill
77-6452 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
|*Firecracker Tacos
|$21.00
Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Smashed Avocado, Tortillas, Furikake Coconut Rice
|*Garlic Shrimp
|$19.00
5 Jumbo Pacific Shrimp with Pineapple, Kula Onions, Garlic and Sriracha Butter Caramel
|Local Ono Fish + Chips
|$25.00
Mochiko Tempura Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Fries, Lilikoi Tartar
*Gluten Free
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jackie Rey's Ohana Grill
75-5995 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona
|Quarter Loaf Rosemary Bread
|$4.00
hot & crispy served with garlic butter
Huggo's and Huggo's On the Rocks
75-5828 Kahakai Rd Kailua Kona, Kailua-Kona
Ono Loa Grill
75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona
|Char-grilled Fish Tacos
|$19.99
Two flour or corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, our special taco slaw, our amazingly seasoned fresh, NEVER frozen fish, grilled to your specifications with our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli on the side.
|Full Fresh Cut Seasoned Fries
|$6.99
House cut potatoes, skin on, cooked twice, seasoned right after the fryer
|Macadamia Nut Pesto Infused Goat Cheese Burger
|$14.49
Hawaii Island Goat Dairy’s uniquely delicious macadamia nut pesto infused goat cheese, with lettuce & tomato
Champy's
74-5576 PAWAI PL #J PMB 700, KAILUA KONA
|Breakfast Bento 1 - Rice, Egg, Bacon
|$5.00
Rice, Egg, Bacon
Harbor House Kona
74-425 Kealakehe Pkwy #4, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, Kailua-Kona
Papa Kona Restaurant
75-5770 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona
Upstairs at Papa Kona
75-5770 Ali'i Dr, Kailua Kona
Kona Pasta Company
75-5864 Walua Road, Kailua-Kona
Kona Heaven cafe
75-5805 Alii Dr., Kailua Kona
Royal Jade Garden
75-5595 PALANI RD A-9, Kailua Kona