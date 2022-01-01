Kailua Kona American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Kailua Kona
Island Lava Java
75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
|Popular items
|Drag it through the garden
|$11.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant. plus tomato, arugula, onion and fresh avocado.
|Roasted Veggie Omelette
|$16.50
A generous whole egg omelette filled with our roasted fresh vegetables(zucchini, summer squash, carrot, onion, red bell pepper) Big Island goat cheese, and house made macadamia nut pesto, topped with sliced avocado and served with fresh fruit.
|Hoku Croissant Sandwich
|$8.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant.
HAMBURGERS
Ultimate Burger
74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona
|Popular items
|Ultimate Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
|Ultimate Hamburger
|$7.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
|Spicy Lava Burger
|$11.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted tillamook pepper jack, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made spicy lava sauce, pickled jalapenos and applewood smoked bacon.
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Magics Beach Grill
77-6452 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
|Popular items
|*Firecracker Tacos
|$21.00
Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Smashed Avocado, Tortillas, Furikake Coconut Rice
|*Garlic Shrimp
|$19.00
5 Jumbo Pacific Shrimp with Pineapple, Kula Onions, Garlic and Sriracha Butter Caramel
|Local Ono Fish + Chips
|$25.00
Mochiko Tempura Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Fries, Lilikoi Tartar
*Gluten Free