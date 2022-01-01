Kailua Kona American restaurants you'll love

Go
Kailua Kona restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Kailua Kona

Island Lava Java image

 

Island Lava Java

75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Drag it through the garden$11.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant. plus tomato, arugula, onion and fresh avocado.
Roasted Veggie Omelette$16.50
A generous whole egg omelette filled with our roasted fresh vegetables(zucchini, summer squash, carrot, onion, red bell pepper) Big Island goat cheese, and house made macadamia nut pesto, topped with sliced avocado and served with fresh fruit.
Hoku Croissant Sandwich$8.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant.
More about Island Lava Java
Ultimate Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Ultimate Burger

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.4 (1969 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Cheeseburger$8.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted cheese, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
Ultimate Hamburger$7.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made sauce and seasoning rub.
Spicy Lava Burger$11.99
Daily baked & toasted brioche bun, fresh ground grass fed Big Island beef patty, melted tillamook pepper jack, organic local butter lettuce, crunchy sliced claussen pickles, thinly sliced onions, farmers market tomato, house-made spicy lava sauce, pickled jalapenos and applewood smoked bacon.
More about Ultimate Burger
Magics Beach Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Magics Beach Grill

77-6452 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
*Firecracker Tacos$21.00
Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Smashed Avocado, Tortillas, Furikake Coconut Rice
*Garlic Shrimp$19.00
5 Jumbo Pacific Shrimp with Pineapple, Kula Onions, Garlic and Sriracha Butter Caramel
Local Ono Fish + Chips$25.00
Mochiko Tempura Fried Ono, Volcano Slaw, Fries, Lilikoi Tartar
*Gluten Free
More about Magics Beach Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Kailua Kona

Tacos

Panang Curry

Cheeseburgers

Katsu

Muffins

Pineapple Fried Rice

Cheese Pizza

Fried Rice

Map

More near Kailua Kona to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Waikoloa

No reviews yet

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston