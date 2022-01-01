Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kailua Kona bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Kailua Kona

Kai Eats and Drinks image

 

Kai Eats and Drinks

75-5776 Ali'i Dr., Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Ezzo Pepperoni$18.00
Spicy Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella.
Margherita$19.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Steak Suadero Tacos$22.00
Black Magic Marinated Steak, Cotija, Cilantro, Cabbage, Onion and Lime.
More about Kai Eats and Drinks
Island Lava Java image

 

Island Lava Java

75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Drag it through the garden$11.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant. plus tomato, arugula, onion and fresh avocado.
Big Island Beet Salad$18.00
Fresh oven roasted beets, baby tomatoes, Big Island goat cheese, avocado and spiced walnuts on Lehua farms organic greens. Tossed in our house made lemon vinaigrette.
Hoku Croissant Sandwich$8.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant.
More about Island Lava Java
A-Bays on Ali'i image

 

A-Bays on Ali'i

75-5799 Ali’i Drive, Unit A1/A2, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about A-Bays on Ali'i

