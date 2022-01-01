Kailua Kona bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Kailua Kona
Kai Eats and Drinks
75-5776 Ali'i Dr., Kailua-Kona
Popular items
Ezzo Pepperoni
$18.00
Spicy Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Mozzarella.
Margherita
$19.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Steak Suadero Tacos
$22.00
Black Magic Marinated Steak, Cotija, Cilantro, Cabbage, Onion and Lime.
Island Lava Java
75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
Popular items
Drag it through the garden
$11.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant. plus tomato, arugula, onion and fresh avocado.
Big Island Beet Salad
$18.00
Fresh oven roasted beets, baby tomatoes, Big Island goat cheese, avocado and spiced walnuts on Lehua farms organic greens. Tossed in our house made lemon vinaigrette.
Hoku Croissant Sandwich
$8.50
One extra large egg with black forest ham and cheddar or provolone cheese served on a house baked croissant.