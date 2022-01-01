Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Ono Loa Grill

75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Specially marinated chicken breast, breaded with our secret spicy coating, our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli, mayo, and hamburger pickles.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich$13.49
Oregano marinated chicken breast, char-grilled, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and delicious pesto sauce.
Aloha Chicken Pepper Jack Cheese Sandwich$12.49
Oregano marinated chicken breast, char-grilled and served with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo.
More about Ono Loa Grill
Item pic

 

Island Lava Java

75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Alii Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Garlic and herb marinated chicken breast macadamia nut pesto aioli, brie cheese, onion marmalade & baby arugula on our house made brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
Alii Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Garlic and herb marinated chicken breast macnut pesto aioli, brie cheese, onion marmalade & baby arugula on our house made brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
More about Island Lava Java

