Chicken sandwiches in Kailua Kona

Ono Loa Grill
75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Specially marinated chicken breast, breaded with our secret spicy coating, our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli, mayo, and hamburger pickles.
|Chicken Pesto Sandwich
|$13.49
Oregano marinated chicken breast, char-grilled, with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and delicious pesto sauce.
|Aloha Chicken Pepper Jack Cheese Sandwich
|$12.49
Oregano marinated chicken breast, char-grilled and served with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo.
Island Lava Java
75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
|Alii Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Garlic and herb marinated chicken breast macadamia nut pesto aioli, brie cheese, onion marmalade & baby arugula on our house made brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
