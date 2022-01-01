Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve chicken soup

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme image

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup$14.99
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Royalthaicafe

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.99
More about Royalthaicafe

