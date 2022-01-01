Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Kailua Kona

Go
Kailua Kona restaurants
Toast

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Ultimate Burger

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.4 (1969 reviews)
Takeout
Paniolo Chili Cup$5.99
Fresh ground, free-range, grass-fed Big Island Beef, Chipotle Pepper, Local Big Island Beer, Red Kidney Bean, Bell Pepper
Paniolo Chili Bowl$7.99
Fresh ground, free-range, grass-fed Big Island Beef, Chipotle Pepper, Local Big Island Beer, Red Kidney Bean, Bell Pepper
More about Ultimate Burger
Item pic

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Deep Fried Kampachi Collars w/Pickled Onion and Chili Pepper Water$16.95
2 pieces of Deep Fried Kampachi Collars seasoned with Hawaiian salt. Accompanied with pickled onions and chili pepper water, 2 scoops of rice and your choice of mac salad or tossed salad.
Chili Plate$13.95
Our homemade chili, garnished with cheese
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii image

 

Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii

755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Sweet Chili Sauce$0.75
More about Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua Kona

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

French Toast

Panang Curry

Chicken Nuggets

Fish And Chips

Carbonara

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Kailua Kona to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston