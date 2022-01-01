Chili in Kailua Kona
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve chili
HAMBURGERS
Ultimate Burger
74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona
|Paniolo Chili Cup
|$5.99
Fresh ground, free-range, grass-fed Big Island Beef, Chipotle Pepper, Local Big Island Beer, Red Kidney Bean, Bell Pepper
|Paniolo Chili Bowl
|$7.99
Fresh ground, free-range, grass-fed Big Island Beef, Chipotle Pepper, Local Big Island Beer, Red Kidney Bean, Bell Pepper
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme
75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona
|Deep Fried Kampachi Collars w/Pickled Onion and Chili Pepper Water
|$16.95
2 pieces of Deep Fried Kampachi Collars seasoned with Hawaiian salt. Accompanied with pickled onions and chili pepper water, 2 scoops of rice and your choice of mac salad or tossed salad.
|Chili Plate
|$13.95
Our homemade chili, garnished with cheese