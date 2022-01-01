Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chow mein in
Kailua Kona
/
Kailua Kona
/
Chow Mein
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve chow mein
Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona
No reviews yet
Chow Mein
$14.95
More about Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
SEAFOOD
Royal Thai Cafe
78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona
Avg 4.3
(816 reviews)
Chow Mein
$14.99
Pan-fried egg noodles with napa cabbage, onion, carrot
More about Royal Thai Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua Kona
Yellow Curry
Nachos
Cheese Pizza
Chicken Nuggets
Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Pancakes
Drunken Noodles
More near Kailua Kona to explore
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Lahaina
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Kailua
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Kihei
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Waikoloa
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Pahoa
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Kamuela
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hilo
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Kahului
No reviews yet
Honolulu
Avg 4.4
(127 restaurants)
Kapaa
No reviews yet
Ukiah
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(182 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(840 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston