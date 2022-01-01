Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chow mein in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve chow mein

Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii image

 

Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii

755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chow Mein$14.95
More about Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Royal Thai Cafe

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chow Mein$14.99
Pan-fried egg noodles with napa cabbage, onion, carrot
More about Royal Thai Cafe

