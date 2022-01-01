Curry in Kailua Kona
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve curry
Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona
|Maui Pineapple Curry
|$2.00
|Panang Curry
|Big Island Mango Curry
|$3.00
Ohana Q / Da Taste
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona
|Coconut Curry Shrimp Pasta
|$16.95
At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
Royal Thai Cafe
78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona
|Red Curry
|$14.99
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper
|Panang Curry
|$15.99
Kaffir lime leaves, cabbage, carrot, bell peppers, basil
|Pineapple Curry
|$16.99
Red curry combined with pineapple, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot and sweet basil