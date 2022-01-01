Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve curry

Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii image

 

Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii

755705 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Maui Pineapple Curry$2.00
Panang Curry
Big Island Mango Curry$3.00
More about Krua Thai Cuisine - Hawaii
Ohana Q / Da Taste image

 

Ohana Q / Da Taste

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry Shrimp Pasta$16.95
At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
More about Ohana Q / Da Taste
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Royal Thai Cafe

78-6831 Alii Dr Suite 402, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Red Curry$14.99
Red curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, broccoli, cabbage, bell pepper
Panang Curry$15.99
Kaffir lime leaves, cabbage, carrot, bell peppers, basil
Pineapple Curry$16.99
Red curry combined with pineapple, bell pepper, broccoli, carrot and sweet basil
More about Royal Thai Cafe

