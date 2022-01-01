Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Ono Loa Grill image

 

Ono Loa Grill

75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Daily Catch Char-grilled Fish Sandwich$17.99
Char-grilled daily catch, served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Ono Loa Grill
Island Lava Java image

 

Island Lava Java

75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackened Fresh Fish Sandwich$22.00
Seared blackened fresh catch*, tomato, red onion, shaved pickle, ginger aioli, toasted house brioche, served with choice of sides.
Blackened Fresh Fish Sandwich$22.00
More about Island Lava Java
1ff2f5c7-f907-4c0b-b262-dc61fc8ee860 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Magics Beach Grill

77-6452 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.4 (800 reviews)
Takeout
*Fish Sandwich$20.00
Choice of Grilled or Fried Ono, Smoked Onion Jam, Greens, Local Tomato, Smashed Avocado, Brioche, Fries
Sub Ahi Steak +7 (pictured)
More about Magics Beach Grill

