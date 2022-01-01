Fish sandwiches in Kailua Kona
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
Ono Loa Grill
75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona
|Daily Catch Char-grilled Fish Sandwich
|$17.99
Char-grilled daily catch, served with lettuce, tomato, mayo
Island Lava Java
75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
|Blackened Fresh Fish Sandwich
|$22.00
Seared blackened fresh catch*, tomato, red onion, shaved pickle, ginger aioli, toasted house brioche, served with choice of sides.
